Who are the Institutional Holders in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)?

236 institutions hold shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), with 811.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 102.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.61M, and float is at 38.13M with Short Float at 22.45%. Institutions hold 100.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.11 million shares valued at $213.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.93% of the PLAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.62 million shares valued at $138.7 million to account for 9.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hill Path Capital, LP which holds 4.45 million shares representing 9.34% and valued at over $133.55 million, while Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds 8.92% of the shares totaling 4.25 million with a market value of $127.6 million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is 63.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.43 and a high of $48.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $47.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.73% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -250.71% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.10, the stock is 11.06% and 24.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 105.16% off its SMA200. PLAY registered 183.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 210.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.55.

The stock witnessed a 23.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.50%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has around 15908 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $666.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 482.44% and 1.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.29 with sales reaching $95.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -69.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -72.50% in year-over-year returns.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manning Margo Lynn, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Manning Margo Lynn sold 5,579 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71401.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Metzinger Michael Joseph (VP of Accounting & Controller) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $29.31 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10271.0 shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Edmund Robert William (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 2,871 shares at an average price of $24.01 for $68921.0. The insider now directly holds 28,091 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 21.55% up over the past 12 months and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is 215.06% higher over the same period. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is 41.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.05% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.9.