Who is the Top Investor In Aramark (ARMK)?

478 institutions hold shares in Aramark (ARMK), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 103.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.67M, and float is at 252.74M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 103.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.84 million shares valued at $840.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the ARMK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 21.12 million shares valued at $812.82 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nomura Holdings Inc. which holds 19.93 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $766.89 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 6.87% of the shares totaling 17.44 million with a market value of $671.28 million.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is 1.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.29 and a high of $43.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $39.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.96% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -17.88% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.90, the stock is -3.24% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 24.96% off its SMA200. ARMK registered 82.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.54.

The stock witnessed a 2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.65%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 170750 employees, a market worth around $9.99B and $11.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.27. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.80% and -9.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Aramark (ARMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aramark (ARMK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aramark is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $2.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Aramark (ARMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harrington Lauren A, the company’s SVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Harrington Lauren A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $41.99 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60171.0 shares.

Aramark disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that MCKEE LYNN (EVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 94,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $42.00 per share for $3.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ARMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, MCKEE LYNN (EVP, Human Resources) disposed off 25,828 shares at an average price of $37.05 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 235,923 shares of Aramark (ARMK).

Aramark (ARMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 79.98% up over the past 12 months and UniFirst Corporation (UNF) that is 53.58% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 59.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.48% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.