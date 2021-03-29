Who is the Top Investor In Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)?

162 institutions hold shares in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), with institutional investors hold 49.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 564.00M, and float is at 561.91M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 49.39% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 64.95 million shares valued at $535.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the TV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harris Associates L.P. with 64.19 million shares valued at $528.89 million to account for 11.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 33.96 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $279.84 million, while Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 16.88 million with a market value of $139.08 million.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is 15.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.86% off the consensus price target high of $15.62 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -36.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.55, the stock is 12.43% and 14.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 32.27% off its SMA200. TV registered 49.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.85.

The stock witnessed a 29.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.28%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has around 43073 employees, a market worth around $5.40B and $4.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.20. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.38% and -5.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading 39.96% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is 76.46% higher over the same period. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is 4.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.21% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.