Who is the Top Investor In Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE)?

423 institutions hold shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 51.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.18M, and float is at 108.34M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 50.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.16 million shares valued at $395.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.23% of the HE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.24 million shares valued at $326.83 million to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Inclusive Capital Partners, LP which holds 3.25 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $114.9 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $109.13 million.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) is 25.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.83 and a high of $46.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HE stock was last observed hovering at around $42.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.02% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -48.03% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.41, the stock is 12.62% and 22.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 24.89% off its SMA200. HE registered 8.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.48.

The stock witnessed a 27.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.76%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) has around 3702 employees, a market worth around $4.68B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.54 and Fwd P/E is 22.28. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.52% and -4.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is a “Sell”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $684.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hazelton Gregory C, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Hazelton Gregory C sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $39.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39042.0 shares.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDACORP Inc. (IDA) that is trading 15.14% up over the past 12 months and PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) that is 26.58% higher over the same period. PG&E Corporation (PCG) is 23.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.97% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.