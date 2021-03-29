Who is the Top Investor In Masco Corporation (MAS)?

960 institutions hold shares in Masco Corporation (MAS), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 95.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.00M, and float is at 255.58M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 95.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.62 million shares valued at $1.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.13% of the MAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.79 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 18.82 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 12.23 million with a market value of $671.75 million.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is 9.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.01 and a high of $60.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $58.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.93% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -0.08% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.05, the stock is 7.34% and 7.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 9.22% off its SMA200. MAS registered 68.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.51.

The stock witnessed a 13.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.79%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $14.92B and $7.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.66 and Fwd P/E is 16.18. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.60% and -0.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

Masco Corporation (MAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masco Corporation (MAS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $1.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Straber Renee, the company’s VP – Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Straber Renee sold 8,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $53.95 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30672.0 shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Allman Keith J. (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $53.20 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Sznewajs John G (VP and CFO) disposed off 1,656 shares at an average price of $53.20 for $88099.0. The insider now directly holds 226,606 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading 111.45% up over the past 12 months and Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) that is 167.94% higher over the same period. Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is 10.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.08% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.