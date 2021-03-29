Who is the Top Investor In VMware Inc. (VMW)?

880 institutions hold shares in VMware Inc. (VMW), with 118.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.30% while institutional investors hold 98.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 420.86M, and float is at 81.16M with Short Float at 13.49%. Institutions hold 70.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.46 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.62% of the VMW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 6.47 million shares valued at $907.68 million to account for 5.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Swedbank which holds 5.1 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $716.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 5.01 million with a market value of $702.94 million.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is 9.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.25 and a high of $161.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMW stock was last observed hovering at around $146.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.35% off its average median price target of $171.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.03% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -6.17% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.94, the stock is 6.48% and 8.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 5.01% at the moment leaves the stock 7.85% off its SMA200. VMW registered 23.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.76.

The stock witnessed a 7.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.35%, and is 5.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

VMware Inc. (VMW) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $61.54B and $11.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.62 and Fwd P/E is 20.24. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.14% and -4.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

VMware Inc. (VMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VMware Inc. (VMW) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VMware Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.49 with sales reaching $2.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.00% in year-over-year returns.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at VMware Inc. (VMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GELSINGER PATRICK P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GELSINGER PATRICK P sold 10,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $149.09 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

VMware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that GELSINGER PATRICK P (Director) sold a total of 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $149.04 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the VMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Olli Amy Fliegelman (EVP, GC & Secretary) disposed off 1,867 shares at an average price of $140.99 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 65,152 shares of VMware Inc. (VMW).

VMware Inc. (VMW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 39.16% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 74.11% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 76.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.32% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.05.