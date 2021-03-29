Why Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE: BSMX) is 8.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $5.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSMX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $8.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.86% off the consensus price target high of $8.10 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 30.86% higher than the price target low of $8.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is 16.78% and 12.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing 19.40% at the moment leaves the stock 32.72% off its SMA200. BSMX registered 64.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.58.

The stock witnessed a 17.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.38%, and is 17.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) has around 20621 employees, a market worth around $7.60B and $3.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.78 and Fwd P/E is 8.12. Distance from 52-week low is 122.22% and -1.75% from its 52-week high.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX), with 194.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.30% while institutional investors hold 9.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.36B, and float is at 664.01M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 7.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banco Santander, S.A. with over 95.01 million shares valued at $489.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.30% of the BSMX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 16.66 million shares valued at $85.77 million to account for 2.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 10.85 million shares representing 1.63% and valued at over $55.9 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 9.03 million with a market value of $46.52 million.