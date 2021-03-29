Will Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is 7.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.50 and a high of $221.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $216.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.83% off its average median price target of $232.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.83% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -31.13% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $222.92, the stock is 5.85% and 6.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 13.98% off its SMA200. UNP registered 56.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $210.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $203.51.

The stock witnessed a 6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.81%, and is 5.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has around 30960 employees, a market worth around $144.74B and $19.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.31 and Fwd P/E is 20.89. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.24% and 0.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Union Pacific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.16 with sales reaching $5.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Top Institutional Holders

2,519 institutions hold shares in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 81.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 672.20M, and float is at 668.10M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 80.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.11 million shares valued at $11.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the UNP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.07 million shares valued at $9.59 billion to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 27.97 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $5.82 billion, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 3.13% of the shares totaling 20.98 million with a market value of $4.37 billion.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whited Elizabeth F ,the company’sEVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER. SEC filings show that Whited Elizabeth F sold 1,491 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $215.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32633.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Rynaski Todd M. (VP & CONTROLLER) sold a total of 7,698 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $212.00 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9499.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Whited Elizabeth F (EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $208.93 for $2.09 million. The insider now directly holds 32,633 shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 90.01% up over the past 12 months and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is 85.75% higher over the same period. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is 63.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.56% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.