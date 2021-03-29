Will Vroom Inc. (VRM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) is -8.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.96 and a high of $75.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRM stock was last observed hovering at around $35.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.42% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -24.77% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $37.43, the stock is -0.42% and -8.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -19.12% off its SMA200. VRM registered a loss of -23.78% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.02.

The stock witnessed a -12.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.07%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has around 944 employees, a market worth around $4.84B and $1.36B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.84% and -50.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.50%).

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $512.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 85.00% year-over-year.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Vroom Inc. (VRM), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.38% while institutional investors hold 74.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.19M, and float is at 108.71M with Short Float at 7.23%. Institutions hold 73.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. with over 19.74 million shares valued at $808.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.56% of the VRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 15.08 million shares valued at $617.67 million to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 9.87 million shares representing 7.28% and valued at over $404.33 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 6.07 million with a market value of $248.75 million.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Vroom Inc. (VRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Valkin Adam ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Valkin Adam sold 582,973 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $37.53 per share for a total of $21.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.05 million shares.

Vroom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Valkin Adam (Director) sold a total of 94,132 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $37.84 per share for $3.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.63 million shares of the VRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Valkin Adam (Director) disposed off 179,961 shares at an average price of $37.66 for $6.78 million. The insider now directly holds 3,728,775 shares of Vroom Inc. (VRM).