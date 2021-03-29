ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.68% Change This Year

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is 9.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.83 and a high of $64.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZI stock was last observed hovering at around $54.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.53% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 7.19% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $52.90, the stock is 5.81% and 3.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 19.27% off its SMA200. ZI registered a gain of 52.32% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.25.

The stock witnessed a -0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.86%, and is 8.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has around 1747 employees, a market worth around $21.31B and $476.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.92. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.59% and -17.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $145.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.20% year-over-year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), with institutional investors hold 95.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.49M, and float is at 69.23M with Short Float at 9.75%. Institutions hold 95.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Carlyle Group Inc. with over 93.22 million shares valued at $4.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 91.79% of the ZI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.92 million shares valued at $381.96 million to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.5 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $361.89 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 6.91% of the shares totaling 7.02 million with a market value of $338.49 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

A total of 259 insider transactions have happened at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 132 and purchases happening 127 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schuck Henry ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Schuck Henry sold 174,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $48.85 per share for a total of $8.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Schuck Henry (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 225,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $47.56 per share for $10.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Hays Joseph Christopher (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 13,720 shares at an average price of $48.27 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI).