A peek at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP): Who has invested in It?

87 institutions hold shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), with 338.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 84.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.87M, and float is at 11.25M with Short Float at 16.33%. Institutions hold 84.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Matrix Capital Management with over 38.97 million shares valued at $210.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.12% of the ADAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 17.08 million shares valued at $92.08 million to account for 11.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 10.36 million shares representing 6.68% and valued at over $55.83 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 9.83 million with a market value of $52.99 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) is -8.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADAP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.94, the stock is -6.89% and -13.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock -28.36% off its SMA200. ADAP registered 73.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.7297 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9271.

The stock witnessed a -10.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.36%, and is -13.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has around 462 employees, a market worth around $784.32M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.03% and -63.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.10%).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $1.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 140.50% in year-over-year returns.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lunger John, the company’s Chief Patient Supply Officer. SEC filings show that Lunger John sold 4,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $5.67 per share for a total of $24708.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7346.0 shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Norry Elliot (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $5.67 per share for $11968.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3539.0 shares of the ADAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Rawcliffe Adrian (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 9,879 shares at an average price of $5.67 for $56009.0. The insider now directly holds 13,529 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 82.81% up over the past 12 months and uniQure N.V. (QURE) that is -31.83% lower over the same period. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is 30.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.93% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.