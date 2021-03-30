A peek at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP): Who has invested in It?

47 institutions hold shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), with 161.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 5.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 323.92M, and float is at 323.67M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 5.25% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.82 million shares valued at $1.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.56% of the TNXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.47 million shares valued at $0.99 million to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gsa Capital Partners Llp which holds 1.14 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $0.77 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is 79.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNXP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is -2.92% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.75 million and changing -4.72% at the moment leaves the stock 34.84% off its SMA200. TNXP registered 65.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3541 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8990.

The stock witnessed a 1.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.95%, and is -18.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 11.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 137.25% and -50.81% from its 52-week high.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.10% this year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEDERMAN SETH, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEDERMAN SETH bought 16,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $22088.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that LEDERMAN SETH (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $0.68 per share for $23800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the TNXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Treco James (Director) acquired 5,500 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $4895.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP).