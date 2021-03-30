A peek at XL Fleet Corp. (XL): Who has invested in It?

66 institutions hold shares in XL Fleet Corp. (XL), with 2.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.77% while institutional investors hold 11.52% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with over 3.0 million shares valued at $71.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.28% of the XL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 1.72 million shares valued at $40.72 million to account for 1.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 1.5 million shares representing 1.14% and valued at over $35.59 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $35.59 million.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) is -61.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.18 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.43% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.17, the stock is -24.45% and -43.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -30.93% off its SMA200. XL registered -6.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.72.

The stock witnessed a -35.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.21%, and is -22.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.09% over the week and 11.34% over the month.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $9.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.11% and -73.80% from its 52-week high.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XL Fleet Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $12.1M over the same period..