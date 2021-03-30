Analysts suggest Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) could spike 45.6% in a year

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) is 37.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $6.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITRM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is -12.26% and -18.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.14 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 23.36% off its SMA200. ITRM registered -51.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7571 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1145.

The stock witnessed a -17.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.65%, and is -15.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 13.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 201.55% and -77.41% from its 52-week high.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.50% this year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 34.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.48M, and float is at 175.79M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 34.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Canaan Partners X LLC with over 1.73 million shares valued at $1.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.98% of the ITRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Frazier Management LLC with 1.54 million shares valued at $1.52 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. which holds 1.46 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $1.44 million, while Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $0.93 million.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENNER ALEXANDER J ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that DENNER ALEXANDER J sold 10,619,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $24.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Iterum Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that DENNER ALEXANDER J (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $2.59 per share for $25.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.62 million shares of the ITRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Fishman Corey N. (President & CEO) disposed off 85,445 shares at an average price of $1.73 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 322,008 shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM).