Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) is -31.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DPW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is -15.31% and -33.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -4.49% off its SMA200. DPW registered 300.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3312 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5215.

The stock witnessed a -25.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.26%, and is -15.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.83% over the week and 12.26% over the month.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $88.92M and $23.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 361.54% and -72.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.20%).

Ault Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.90% this year.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.32M, and float is at 16.33M with Short Float at 24.95%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.69 million shares valued at $2.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.81% of the DPW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.52 million shares valued at $2.28 million to account for 1.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $1.08 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.56% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.92 million.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AULT MILTON C III ,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that AULT MILTON C III bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $5311.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36600.0 shares.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that AULT MILTON C III (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $3.84 per share for $1995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35350.0 shares of the DPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, AULT MILTON C III (Chairman and CEO) acquired 230 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $835.0. The insider now directly holds 34,830 shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW).