Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is 196.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $17.61, the stock is -29.90% and 9.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.16 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 190.96% off its SMA200. CAN registered 477.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 780.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.87.

The stock witnessed a 16.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 372.12%, and is -23.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.90% over the week and 22.59% over the month.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $133.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 900.57% and -54.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -945.00% this year.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Canaan Inc. (CAN), with institutional investors hold 7.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.67M, and float is at 109.03M with Short Float at 5.19%. Institutions hold 7.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 4.35 million shares valued at $25.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.24% of the CAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.28 million shares valued at $13.5 million to account for 1.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Toroso Investments, LLC which holds 1.47 million shares representing 1.10% and valued at over $8.74 million, while CIBC World Markets, Inc. holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $5.78 million.