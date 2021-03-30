CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is -28.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $42.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $20.86, the stock is -15.94% and -24.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 37.13% off its SMA200. CLSK registered 1582.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.28.

The stock witnessed a -12.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.12%, and is -10.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.83% over the week and 13.52% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $682.33M and $11.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.50. Distance from 52-week low is 1925.24% and -51.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.60%).

CleanSpark Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 442.00% year-over-year.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.71% while institutional investors hold 16.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.15M, and float is at 21.35M with Short Float at 6.20%. Institutions hold 14.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.96 million shares valued at $27.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.77% of the CLSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.77 million shares valued at $22.49 million to account for 15.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC which holds 0.47 million shares representing 9.73% and valued at over $13.78 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.10% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $10.05 million.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 25 times.