Coty Inc. (COTY) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is 27.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COTY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -78.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.93, the stock is 5.02% and 16.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.66 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 66.18% off its SMA200. COTY registered 41.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 230.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.94.

The stock witnessed a 16.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.37%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Coty Inc. (COTY) has around 18260 employees, a market worth around $6.70B and $4.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.73. Distance from 52-week low is 236.98% and -6.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

Coty Inc. (COTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coty Inc. (COTY) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.30% in year-over-year returns.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in Coty Inc. (COTY), with 477.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.31% while institutional investors hold 121.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 764.60M, and float is at 288.86M with Short Float at 5.43%. Institutions hold 45.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 31.73 million shares valued at $222.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.14% of the COTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.92 million shares valued at $188.97 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Melvin Capital Management LP which holds 10.0 million shares representing 1.30% and valued at over $70.2 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 7.71 million with a market value of $54.16 million.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Coty Inc. (COTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Singer Robert S ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Singer Robert S bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $6.63 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Coty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Goudet Olivier (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $6.86 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the COTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, von Bayern Anna (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) acquired 22,000 shares at an average price of $7.21 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 32,100 shares of Coty Inc. (COTY).

Coty Inc. (COTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 80.81% up over the past 12 months and Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) that is 47.80% higher over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 24.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.01% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.