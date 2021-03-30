FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is 10.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $29.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $14.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.14% off the consensus price target high of $17.20 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -209.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.36, the stock is -19.00% and -33.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.65 million and changing -6.79% at the moment leaves the stock 54.40% off its SMA200. FCEL registered 697.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 439.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.47.

The stock witnessed a -27.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.49%, and is -17.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.27% over the week and 12.82% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $3.99B and $69.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 880.95% and -58.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $19.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

173 institutions hold shares in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), with 12.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.82% while institutional investors hold 33.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 312.11M, and float is at 310.19M with Short Float at 10.52%. Institutions hold 32.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.19 million shares valued at $236.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.57% of the FCEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.41 million shares valued at $172.14 million to account for 4.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.87 million shares representing 2.13% and valued at over $76.75 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 4.6 million with a market value of $51.33 million.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arasimowicz Jennifer D ,the company’sEVP, Gen. Counsel, CAO, Secy. SEC filings show that Arasimowicz Jennifer D sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $18.69 per share for a total of $37380.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13309.0 shares.

FuelCell Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Few Jason (CEO) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $17.99 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22134.0 shares of the FCEL stock.