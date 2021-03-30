Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is 13.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.56 and a high of $85.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $65.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.81% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -12.19% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.19, the stock is 3.64% and 2.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.87 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 1.17% off its SMA200. GILD registered -9.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.48.

The stock witnessed a 7.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.98%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has around 13600 employees, a market worth around $81.58B and $24.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1161.23 and Fwd P/E is 9.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.03% and -22.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.03 with sales reaching $6.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Top Institutional Holders

2,149 institutions hold shares in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 80.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 80.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 121.67 million shares valued at $7.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the GILD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 111.18 million shares valued at $6.48 billion to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 102.79 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $5.99 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 55.21 million with a market value of $3.22 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pletcher Brett A ,the company’sEVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that Pletcher Brett A sold 1,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $63.36 per share for a total of $94153.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29166.0 shares.

Gilead Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Pletcher Brett A (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $67.41 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28832.0 shares of the GILD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Pletcher Brett A (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) disposed off 9,711 shares at an average price of $65.97 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 28,832 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.95% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -9.46% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 34.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.62% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 23.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.