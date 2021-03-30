Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is 16.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is -2.53% and -1.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing -5.16% at the moment leaves the stock 44.15% off its SMA200. GRNQ registered 431.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 154.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5991 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8553.

The stock witnessed a 4.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.72%, and is -12.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.30% over the week and 18.60% over the month.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $162.83M and $3.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 753.57% and -42.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.20%).

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenpro Capital Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.50% this year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), with 42.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.88% while institutional investors hold 7.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.17M, and float is at 16.65M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 2.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 1.0 million shares valued at $2.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.69% of the GRNQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 38241.0 shares valued at $78394.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 21893.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $44880.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 15748.0 with a market value of $32283.0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEE CHONG KUANG ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEE CHONG KUANG bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $2.38 per share for a total of $3570.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17.39 million shares.

Greenpro Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that LEE CHONG KUANG (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $3.01 per share for $4515.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.39 million shares of the GRNQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.22 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 17,295,838 shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ).

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading 79.33% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 81.45% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 73090.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.