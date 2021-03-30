Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX)

236 institutions hold shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), with 40.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.80% while institutional investors hold 48.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.34M, and float is at 198.75M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 40.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 29.9 million shares valued at $309.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.33% of the EQX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.42 million shares valued at $56.04 million to account for 2.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. which holds 4.55 million shares representing 1.88% and valued at over $47.07 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 1.45% of the shares totaling 3.51 million with a market value of $36.29 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) is -21.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.16 and a high of $13.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.72% off the consensus price target high of $19.16 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 27.48% higher than the price target low of $11.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is -1.57% and -10.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -24.89% off its SMA200. EQX registered 23.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.34.

The stock witnessed a -2.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.04%, and is -3.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $842.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 202.50. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.49% and -40.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.90% this year.