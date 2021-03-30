Is Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) a good stock to buy now?

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) is 271.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $4.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHEK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -2.15% and -1.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 113.05% off its SMA200. CHEK registered 48.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 402.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7471 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9234.

The stock witnessed a 24.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 343.12%, and is -15.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.20% over the week and 15.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 603.70% and -61.92% from its 52-week high.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), with 6.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.59% while institutional investors hold 4.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.35M, and float is at 42.27M with Short Float at 8.85%. Institutions hold 4.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Squarepoint Ops LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.10% of the CHEK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC with 0.2 million shares valued at $89700.0 to account for 3.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fosun International Ltd which holds 0.13 million shares representing 2.39% and valued at over $58677.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 91492.0 with a market value of $42086.0.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 34.59% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.75% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.