KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) is -14.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.94 and a high of $22.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.61% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 19.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.63, the stock is -6.25% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 1.80% off its SMA200. KMPH registered 163.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.59.

The stock witnessed a 1.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.41%, and is -9.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 17.63% over the month.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $280.91M and $13.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.79. Profit margin for the company is -96.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 397.42% and -56.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-242.40%).

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KemPharm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.62 with sales reaching $48.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 312.40% year-over-year.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in KemPharm Inc. (KMPH), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.12% while institutional investors hold 6.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.38M, and float is at 27.50M with Short Float at 9.48%. Institutions hold 6.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ifp Advisors, Inc with over 1250.0 shares valued at $14000.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.03% of the KMPH Shares outstanding.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.