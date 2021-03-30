Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

606 institutions hold shares in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), with 11.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 89.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 430.10M, and float is at 420.77M with Short Float at 4.76%. Institutions hold 86.73% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.58 million shares valued at $984.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.13% of the KIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41.65 million shares valued at $625.2 million to account for 9.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 26.54 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $398.32 million, while Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 22.13 million with a market value of $332.2 million.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is 25.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $19.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KIM stock was last observed hovering at around $19.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.72% lower than the price target low of $16.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.88, the stock is -0.45% and 5.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 34.61% off its SMA200. KIM registered 81.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.94.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.03%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has around 484 employees, a market worth around $8.10B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.38 and Fwd P/E is 34.45. Profit margin for the company is 91.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.42% and -4.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $262.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 181.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIMCO REALTY CORP, the company’s . SEC filings show that KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $15.27 per share for a total of $71.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39.84 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading 12.97% up over the past 12 months and Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) that is 16.43% higher over the same period. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) is -0.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.89% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.85.