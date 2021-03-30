Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Is Up 34.77% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is 34.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.51 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -87.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.14, the stock is -4.07% and 3.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.59 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 21.95% off its SMA200. LUMN registered 45.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.00.

The stock witnessed a 6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.27%, and is -8.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $14.86B and $20.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.41% and -20.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumen Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $5.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 989.24M with Short Float at 7.95%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 126.37 million shares valued at $1.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.52% of the LUMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 97.26 million shares valued at $948.28 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 91.06 million shares representing 8.30% and valued at over $887.79 million, while Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 65.1 million with a market value of $634.77 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOULET VIRGINIA ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BOULET VIRGINIA sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $14.22 per share for a total of $92430.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76529.0 shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Bejar Martha Helena (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $10.21 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55880.0 shares of the LUMN stock.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading 11.48% up over the past 12 months and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) that is 59.65% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.05% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 81.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.91.