Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) Volatility At 11.86%, Should You Add A Position?

58 institutions hold shares in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.29% while institutional investors hold 44.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.00M, and float is at 17.80M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 41.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 1.77 million shares valued at $3.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.30% of the MLND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Commodore Capital, LP with 0.93 million shares valued at $1.98 million to account for 4.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ghost Tree Capital, LLC which holds 0.93 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $1.98 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $1.75 million.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) is -35.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $5.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -34.95% and -36.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.39 million and changing -36.70% at the moment leaves the stock -26.99% off its SMA200. MLND registered -71.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2582 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8988.

The stock witnessed a -33.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.21%, and is -38.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.86% over the week and 8.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.52% and -76.00% from its 52-week high.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.50% this year.