New Big Money Means Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

620 institutions hold shares in Gentex Corporation (GNTX), with 458.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 85.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.06M, and float is at 243.04M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 85.57% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.94 million shares valued at $778.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the GNTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 21.75 million shares valued at $737.84 million to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Maj Invest Holding A/S which holds 7.19 million shares representing 2.95% and valued at over $244.03 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 6.13 million with a market value of $208.07 million.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is 4.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.39 and a high of $37.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.74% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.1% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.37, the stock is -1.16% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 15.91% off its SMA200. GNTX registered 62.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.33.

The stock witnessed a -0.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.49%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has around 5303 employees, a market worth around $8.35B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.05 and Fwd P/E is 15.59. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.47% and -6.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gentex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $497.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Downing Steven R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Downing Steven R sold 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $35.57 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Gentex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Ryan Scott P (General Counsel) sold a total of 1,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $35.57 per share for $58689.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30627.0 shares of the GNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Nash Kevin C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,150 shares at an average price of $35.57 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 30,313 shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 87.92% up over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 125.64% higher over the same period. Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) is 43.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.94% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.