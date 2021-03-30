New Big Money Means Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,196 institutions hold shares in Global Payments Inc. (GPN), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 91.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 299.11M, and float is at 292.29M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 90.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 48.87 million shares valued at $10.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.56% of the GPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.73 million shares valued at $5.11 billion to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 19.54 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $4.21 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 18.16 million with a market value of $3.91 billion.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is -4.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.55 and a high of $216.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $209.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.66% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.46% off the consensus price target high of $246.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -16.11% lower than the price target low of $177.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $205.51, the stock is -0.15% and 3.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 11.10% off its SMA200. GPN registered 41.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $202.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $190.68.

The stock witnessed a 3.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.02%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $59.46B and $7.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.66 and Fwd P/E is 22.30. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.00% and -5.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.79 with sales reaching $1.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Global Payments Inc. (GPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBS WILLIAM I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $214.21 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21393.0 shares.

Global Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Sacchi Guido Francesco (Senior EVP and CIO) sold a total of 12,077 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $202.07 per share for $2.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35917.0 shares of the GPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Todd Paul M (Senior Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 28,341 shares at an average price of $202.44 for $5.74 million. The insider now directly holds 87,331 shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading 53.85% up over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is 63.10% higher over the same period. EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) is 67.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.71% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.