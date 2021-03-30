New Big Money Means Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,202 institutions hold shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.27% while institutional investors hold 92.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.32M, and float is at 114.57M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 88.91% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 18.77 million shares valued at $6.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the LULU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.72 million shares valued at $3.03 billion to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 7.98 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $2.78 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.22% of the shares totaling 7.78 million with a market value of $2.71 billion.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is -9.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $177.77 and a high of $399.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LULU stock was last observed hovering at around $314.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16% off its average median price target of $409.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.86% off the consensus price target high of $478.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -14.97% lower than the price target low of $275.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $316.16, the stock is 3.19% and -2.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -5.46% off its SMA200. LULU registered 67.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $316.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $335.95.

The stock witnessed a 1.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $40.18B and $4.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.29 and Fwd P/E is 47.07. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.85% and -20.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.60%).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.49 with sales reaching $1.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.90% in year-over-year returns.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Choe Michelle Sun, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Choe Michelle Sun sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $382.11 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8145.0 shares.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that BURGOYNE CELESTE (EVP Americas Retail) sold a total of 4,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $304.52 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5515.0 shares of the LULU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, Choe Michelle Sun (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 4,744 shares at an average price of $312.15 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 10,191 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is 60.39% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.43% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.