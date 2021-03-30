New Big Money Means MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

315 institutions hold shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), with 767.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 97.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.60M, and float is at 131.02M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 97.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with over 12.74 million shares valued at $398.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.31% of the MGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 11.29 million shares valued at $353.52 million to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.57 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $236.96 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 5.16 million with a market value of $161.54 million.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is 4.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $34.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.48% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1.75% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.56, the stock is -1.62% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 9.28% off its SMA200. MGP registered 44.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.75.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.04%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $15.78B and $792.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.99 and Fwd P/E is 24.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.80% and -5.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGM Growth Properties LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $195.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rietbrock Michael, the company’s Former Director. SEC filings show that Rietbrock Michael sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $22.61 per share for a total of $45220.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MGM Growth Properties LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Rietbrock Michael (Former Director) sold a total of 17,745 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $23.23 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the MGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, MURREN JAMES (former director) disposed off 184,669 shares at an average price of $24.71 for $4.56 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP).

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 12.85% up over the past 12 months and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) that is 163.76% higher over the same period. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 130.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.52% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.