New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

486 institutions hold shares in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), with 15.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.41% while institutional investors hold 62.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 461.73M, and float is at 448.29M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 60.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 52.35 million shares valued at $552.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.24% of the NYCB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.8 million shares valued at $430.44 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 29.55 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $311.8 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 15.11 million with a market value of $159.36 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is 16.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.72 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NYCB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.32, the stock is 0.44% and 6.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 22.68% off its SMA200. NYCB registered 29.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.11.

The stock witnessed a 0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.01%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has around 2948 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.97. Profit margin for the company is 27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.59% and -6.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $307.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.80% in year-over-year returns.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rosenfeld Ronald A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $10.63 per share for a total of $53168.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is trading 27.75% up over the past 12 months and WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) that is 2.44% higher over the same period. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is 39.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.03% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.27.