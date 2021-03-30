NIKE Inc. (NKE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.64% Change This Year

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is -5.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.16 and a high of $147.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $132.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $167.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.37% off the consensus price target high of $189.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 4.65% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.49, the stock is -2.89% and -3.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.09 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 7.64% off its SMA200. NKE registered 60.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $134.04.

The stock witnessed a -0.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.73%, and is -3.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 75400 employees, a market worth around $203.56B and $38.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.03 and Fwd P/E is 33.55. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.00% and -9.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $11.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 76.50% in year-over-year returns.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

2,641 institutions hold shares in NIKE Inc. (NKE), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 84.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.27B with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 83.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 103.95 million shares valued at $14.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.18% of the NKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 93.11 million shares valued at $13.17 billion to account for 7.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 54.62 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $7.73 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.45% of the shares totaling 31.11 million with a market value of $4.4 billion.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARKER MARK G ,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that PARKER MARK G sold 114,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $130.67 per share for a total of $14.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Krane Hilary K (EVP, CAO & General Counsel) sold a total of 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $141.61 per share for $2.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Abston Chris L (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $145.00 for $4.35 million. The insider now directly holds 3,363 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 315.25% up over the past 12 months and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is 66.81% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.36% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.