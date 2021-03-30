Positives for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) as stock gains in recent trading

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is 20.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.59 and a high of $68.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCHW stock was last observed hovering at around $65.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.6% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.85% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -18.72% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.11, the stock is -1.57% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.49 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 40.53% off its SMA200. SCHW registered 90.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.60.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.15%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $119.61B and $12.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.46 and Fwd P/E is 21.31. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.94% and -6.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $4.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 66.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Top Institutional Holders

1,416 institutions hold shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), with 133.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.11% while institutional investors hold 75.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.58B with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 70.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 112.1 million shares valued at $5.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.22% of the SCHW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 102.47 million shares valued at $5.43 billion to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 85.07 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $4.51 billion, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 85.03 million with a market value of $4.51 billion.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Activity

A total of 125 insider transactions have happened at The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Craig Jonathan M. ,the company’sSenior EVP. SEC filings show that Craig Jonathan M. sold 8,423 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $67.01 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Crawford Peter B. (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $68.00 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32095.0 shares of the SCHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Clark Bernard J. (EVP – Advisor Services) disposed off 9,883 shares at an average price of $64.81 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 72,269 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 77.36% up over the past 12 months and Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is 96.84% higher over the same period. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is 166.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.21% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.