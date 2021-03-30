Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) is 186.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SENS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -257.14% lower than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is -16.61% and -20.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.48 million and changing -9.09% at the moment leaves the stock 120.29% off its SMA200. SENS registered 278.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 567.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4671 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4511.

The stock witnessed a -26.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 174.73%, and is -18.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.43% over the week and 14.44% over the month.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $989.38M and $4.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 614.90% and -55.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (122.60%).

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $2.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 159.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 145.50% in year-over-year returns.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), with 193.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.28% while institutional investors hold 50.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 250.90M, and float is at 209.99M with Short Float at 32.85%. Institutions hold 24.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 14.48 million shares valued at $12.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.83% of the SENS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 11.46 million shares valued at $9.99 million to account for 3.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Delphi Management Partners VIII, L.L.C. which holds 9.85 million shares representing 2.61% and valued at over $8.58 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.91% of the shares totaling 7.22 million with a market value of $6.29 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS): Who are the competitors?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is 278.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.77% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 59.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.