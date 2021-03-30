Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SIRI Stock Is Going Next

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is -3.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.41 and a high of $8.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -23.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is 0.91% and 0.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.61 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 2.86% off its SMA200. SIRI registered 24.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.03.

The stock witnessed a 5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.46%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has around 5726 employees, a market worth around $25.17B and $8.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 279.55 and Fwd P/E is 19.59. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.46% and -24.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $2.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Top Institutional Holders

819 institutions hold shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), with 3.12B shares held by insiders accounting for 75.42% while institutional investors hold 66.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.22B, and float is at 933.84M with Short Float at 18.72%. Institutions hold 16.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 90.14 million shares valued at $574.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.18% of the SIRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 77.17 million shares valued at $491.57 million to account for 1.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 50.0 million shares representing 1.21% and valued at over $318.5 million, while DSM Capital Partners, LLC holds 0.91% of the shares totaling 37.6 million with a market value of $239.49 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLDEN JAMES P ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HOLDEN JAMES P sold 28,919 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.39 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W (Director) sold a total of 37,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $6.10 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92217.0 shares of the SIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, BARRY THOMAS D (Senior VP & Controller) disposed off 110,238 shares at an average price of $6.08 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 383,450 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban One Inc. (UONE) that is 256.00% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.68% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 173.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.29.