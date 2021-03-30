Snap Inc. (SNAP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

701 institutions hold shares in Snap Inc. (SNAP), with 364.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.17% while institutional investors hold 81.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.48B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 5.63%. Institutions hold 61.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 126.21 million shares valued at $6.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.07% of the SNAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 75.22 million shares valued at $3.77 billion to account for 6.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgewood Management Company which holds 62.17 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $3.11 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 53.2 million with a market value of $2.66 billion.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is -1.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $73.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $51.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.03% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.82% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -23.93% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.57, the stock is -15.02% and -15.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.86 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock 26.87% off its SMA200. SNAP registered 306.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.77.

The stock witnessed a -24.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.16%, and is -14.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has around 3863 employees, a market worth around $74.49B and $2.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 83.45. Profit margin for the company is -37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 356.87% and -32.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.00%).

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $742.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.40% in year-over-year returns.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Snap Inc. (SNAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Robert C., the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Murphy Robert C. sold 85,485 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $58.54 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.31 million shares.

Snap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Gorman Jeremi (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 15,554 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $60.82 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.0 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Gorman Jeremi (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 35,553 shares at an average price of $62.93 for $2.24 million. The insider now directly holds 2,013,355 shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 180.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.91% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 57.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.