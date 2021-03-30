Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) – The -1437.5% Downside Potential Remains

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is 140.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $29.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUNW stock was last observed hovering at around $13.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also -1437.5% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -1437.5% lower than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.30, the stock is -9.53% and -22.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing -10.35% at the moment leaves the stock 107.77% off its SMA200. SUNW registered 2923.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 488.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.25.

The stock witnessed a -6.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 150.51%, and is -14.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.96% over the week and 16.13% over the month.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $283.15M and $43.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4141.38% and -58.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.30%).

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $8.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), with 17.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 2.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.63M, and float is at 16.48M with Short Float at 11.89%. Institutions hold 2.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.36 million shares valued at $1.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.53% of the SUNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.31 million shares valued at $1.6 million to account for 1.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Creative Planning which holds 0.21 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $1.1 million, while Hussman Strategic Advisors, Inc. holds 0.86% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $1.05 million.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARGILE CHARLES F ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CARGILE CHARLES F sold 2,453 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $3.98 per share for a total of $9763.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sunworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that CARGILE CHARLES F (Director) sold a total of 82,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $5.85 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2453.0 shares of the SUNW stock.