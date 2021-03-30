These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) is 160.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $3.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEZS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.33% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -5.45% and -6.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.83 million and changing -9.76% at the moment leaves the stock 72.02% off its SMA200. AEZS registered 101.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 216.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3821 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6823.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 174.07%, and is -13.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.16% over the week and 15.72% over the month.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $119.85M and $3.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 282.76% and -69.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.90%).

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), with 7.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.29% while institutional investors hold 4.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.84M, and float is at 62.62M with Short Float at 6.51%. Institutions hold 4.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.53 million shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.71% of the AEZS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.19 million shares valued at $78930.0 to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 95900.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $40805.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 55332.0 with a market value of $23543.0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading 16.94% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 21.37% higher over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 10.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.71% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.