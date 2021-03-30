These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is 148.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $6.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $3.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.04% off the consensus price target high of $4.80 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -110.83% lower than the price target low of $1.57 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is -6.44% and 8.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.71 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 85.32% off its SMA200. OGI registered 57.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 215.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6018 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9322.

The stock witnessed a 9.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.10%, and is -12.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.39% over the week and 11.95% over the month.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 516 employees, a market worth around $970.16M and $64.67M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 227.72% and -48.68% from its 52-week high.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021..

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

121 institutions hold shares in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), with 264.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 15.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 293.10M, and float is at 185.66M with Short Float at 7.65%. Institutions hold 15.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 19.67 million shares valued at $26.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.71% of the OGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 7.43 million shares valued at $9.88 million to account for 2.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.75 million shares representing 0.60% and valued at over $2.33 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 0.35% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $1.38 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 63.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.51% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.