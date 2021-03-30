Things appear to be looking up for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) is 136.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $8.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VISL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.8% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.8% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -8.52% and -7.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.63 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 28.55% off its SMA200. VISL registered 220.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 124.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7247 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0956.

The stock witnessed a -3.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.60%, and is -18.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.98% over the week and 13.67% over the month.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $150.45M and $24.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 276.81% and -65.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-181.40%).

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vislink Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL), with 81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 6.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.64M, and float is at 16.68M with Short Float at 29.49%. Institutions hold 6.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.95% of the VISL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 0.19 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 37938.0 with a market value of $50078.0.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.