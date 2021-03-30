Things appear to be looking up for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WWR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.71% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.71% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.93, the stock is -13.68% and -26.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -5.37% at the moment leaves the stock 10.83% off its SMA200. WWR registered 388.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 230.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.6018 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.4762.

The stock witnessed a -19.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.19%, and is -18.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 12.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 438.74% and -66.00% from its 52-week high.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westwater Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.40% this year.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), with 86.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 0.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.41M, and float is at 26.38M with Short Float at 17.45%. Institutions hold 0.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.36 million shares valued at $1.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the WWR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.25 million shares valued at $1.23 million to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.21 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $1.01 million, while Group One Trading, L.P. holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $0.88 million.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times.