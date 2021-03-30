Three Stocks to Consider: Poshmark Inc. (POSH), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares are -62.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.96% or -$0.75 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -16.47% and -34.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 08, 2021, Raymond James recommended the POSH stock as an Outperform, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as an Outperform on February 08, 2021. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the POSH stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.50. The forecasts give the Poshmark Inc. stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.01% or 28.1%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.62, up 23.00% from $1.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.12 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) reported an increase of 13.64% to $2.50. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $196,885,491. The ‎company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price ‎was ‎‎$2.25 and its hit its day’s highest price at $2.50.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. ‎has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-‎Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing ‎a total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the ‎Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and ‎profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), on the other hand, is trading around $97.97 with a market cap of $44.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 1.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.37 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 54.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.65 billion. This represented 43.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.76 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.00 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$950.39 million, significantly lower than the $513.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.01 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.80% with a share float percentage of 442.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce having a total of 647 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 35.04 million shares worth more than $3.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Royal Bank of Canada held 7.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is the Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 18.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 billion and represent 4.10% of shares outstanding.