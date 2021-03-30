Three Stocks to Track: The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are -23.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.73% or -$58.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -17.31% and -23.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2021, DA Davidson recommended the TTD stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as an Overweight on March 08, 2021. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TTD stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $612.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $857.06. The forecasts give the Trade Desk Inc. stock a price target range of $1074.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $257.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.96% or -138.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 97.30% in the current quarter to $0.77, down from the $0.9 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.58, up 34.90% from $6.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $1.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 112 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 326 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 425,027 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 407,470. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 131,134 and 210,192 in purchases and sales respectively.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 864 shares worth $0.64 million at $744.26 per share on Mar 17. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 42,052 TTD shares valued at $32.35 million on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $769.23 per share. Pickles David Randall (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,649 shares at $764.30 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $1.26 million while Green Jeffrey Terry, (President and CEO) sold 8,203 shares on Mar 02 for $6.79 million with each share fetching $827.52.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) reported a decrease of -8.33% to close at $2.20. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $196,885,491. The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was ‎‎$2.20 and its hit its day’s highest price at $2.20.‎

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another ‎successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM ‎recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the ‎three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid ‎investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ‎ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), on the other hand, is trading around $44.11 with a market cap of $5.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NEO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $52.46 million. This represented 58.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $126.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $988.33 million from $959.43 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $67.55 million while total current assets were at $448.73 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.46 million, significantly lower than the $23.37 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$27.64 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at NeoGenomics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 1,011,678 shares. Insider sales totaled 818,338 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.61M shares after the latest sales, with 5.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.90% with a share float percentage of 110.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeoGenomics Inc. having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.25 million shares worth more than $928.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $601.26 million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.