trivago N.V. (TRVG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is 73.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $5.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRVG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $2.27 for the next 12 months. It is also -38.74% off the consensus price target high of $3.02 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -287.96% lower than the price target low of $1.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is -3.78% and 19.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 86.75% off its SMA200. TRVG registered 177.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 172.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0324 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4106.

The stock witnessed a -3.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.45%, and is -9.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.09% over the week and 12.35% over the month.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) has around 834 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $292.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 167.60. Profit margin for the company is -98.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.20% and -28.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.70%).

trivago N.V. (TRVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for trivago N.V. (TRVG) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

trivago N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $55.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -60.50% in year-over-year returns.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in trivago N.V. (TRVG), with 28.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.18% while institutional investors hold 69.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.90M, and float is at 26.11M with Short Float at 8.21%. Institutions hold 63.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 21.23 million shares valued at $51.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.93% of the TRVG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2.62 million shares valued at $6.35 million to account for 4.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenhouse Funds, LLLP which holds 2.18 million shares representing 3.89% and valued at over $5.27 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 1.7 million with a market value of $4.12 million.

trivago N.V. (TRVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 180.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.51% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.