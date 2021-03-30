Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Is Up 0.14% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is 0.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.54 and a high of $61.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VZ stock was last observed hovering at around $58.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.49% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -13.13% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.83, the stock is 4.74% and 4.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.35 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 1.75% off its SMA200. VZ registered 11.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.13.

The stock witnessed a 6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.02%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has around 132200 employees, a market worth around $240.10B and $128.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.14% and -5.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $32.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Top Institutional Holders

3,264 institutions hold shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 66.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 4.14B with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 66.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 325.95 million shares valued at $19.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the VZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 298.75 million shares valued at $17.55 billion to account for 7.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 161.03 million shares representing 3.89% and valued at over $9.46 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 146.72 million with a market value of $8.62 billion.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SILLIMAN CRAIG L. ,the company’sEVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff. SEC filings show that SILLIMAN CRAIG L. sold 1,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $55.60 per share for a total of $86458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27256.0 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that SILLIMAN CRAIG L. (EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff) sold a total of 10,411 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $57.73 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23771.0 shares of the VZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Skiadas Anthony T (SVP & Controller) disposed off 10,744 shares at an average price of $57.10 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 26,201 shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading 33.55% up over the past 12 months and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) that is 5.57% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 84.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.65% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 44.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.11.