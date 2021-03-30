Welbilt Inc. (WBT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

265 institutions hold shares in Welbilt Inc. (WBT), with 635.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 86.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.52M, and float is at 140.82M with Short Float at 4.69%. Institutions hold 86.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 11.94 million shares valued at $157.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.43% of the WBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.12 million shares valued at $146.79 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 10.02 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $132.22 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 9.53 million with a market value of $125.73 million.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is 19.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.87 and a high of $17.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WBT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -12.43% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.74, the stock is -2.69% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 60.57% off its SMA200. WBT registered 223.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 156.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.28.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.07%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $1.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.33. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 306.72% and -8.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Welbilt Inc. (WBT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Welbilt Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $287.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Welbilt Inc. (WBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 21 times.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 182.43% up over the past 12 months and Welbilt Inc. (WBT) that is 223.87% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.76% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.89.