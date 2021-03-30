Which institution holds the most shares in Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

252 institutions hold shares in Upwork Inc. (UPWK), with 11.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.51% while institutional investors hold 82.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.43M, and float is at 110.49M with Short Float at 7.20%. Institutions hold 74.71% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.83 million shares valued at $304.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.07% of the UPWK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.72 million shares valued at $232.03 million to account for 5.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.55 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $226.15 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 5.88 million with a market value of $203.13 million.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) is 19.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.31 and a high of $63.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPWK stock was last observed hovering at around $44.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.03% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.49% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.17% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.20, the stock is -11.39% and -13.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -6.85% at the moment leaves the stock 45.67% off its SMA200. UPWK registered 533.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.84.

The stock witnessed a -23.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.99%, and is -9.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $5.06B and $373.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 675.89% and -35.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upwork Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $108.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.60% in year-over-year returns.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Hayden, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Brown Hayden sold 31,797 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $45.13 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Upwork Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Brown Hayden (President & CEO) sold a total of 260,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $44.50 per share for $11.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the UPWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Gilpin Eric (Senior VP, Sales) disposed off 3,389 shares at an average price of $53.78 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 7,033 shares of Upwork Inc. (UPWK).