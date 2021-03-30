Who is the Top Investor In Amcor plc (AMCR)?

659 institutions hold shares in Amcor plc (AMCR), with 3.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 37.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.55B with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 37.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 107.75 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.90% of the AMCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 84.26 million shares valued at $991.75 million to account for 5.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 55.3 million shares representing 3.54% and valued at over $650.92 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 25.64 million with a market value of $301.74 million.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is 0.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.38 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.89% off the consensus price target high of $14.73 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -3.24% lower than the price target low of $11.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.80, the stock is 2.16% and 3.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.21 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 5.96% off its SMA200. AMCR registered 51.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.35.

The stock witnessed a 7.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.37%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Amcor plc (AMCR) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $18.12B and $12.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.34. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.89% and -4.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Amcor plc (AMCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amcor plc (AMCR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amcor plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $3.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Long Nicholas T., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Long Nicholas T. bought 2 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $11.16 per share for a total of $22.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4031.0 shares.

Amcor plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Long Nicholas T. (Director) bought a total of 9 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $11.61 per share for $104.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4029.0 shares of the AMCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Long Nicholas T. (Director) acquired 7 shares at an average price of $10.80 for $76.0. The insider now directly holds 4,020 shares of Amcor plc (AMCR).