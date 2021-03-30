Who is the Top Investor In Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)?

975 institutions hold shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), with 823.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 91.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.00M, and float is at 185.19M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 90.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.31 million shares valued at $2.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the KEYS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.36 million shares valued at $2.56 billion to account for 10.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 10.23 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $1.35 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 8.47 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is 6.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.93 and a high of $155.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEYS stock was last observed hovering at around $142.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.25% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 6.41% higher than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.32, the stock is 3.32% and -0.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 21.34% off its SMA200. KEYS registered 80.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.66.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.92%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $25.18B and $4.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.85 and Fwd P/E is 22.33. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.34% and -9.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NYE JEAN HALLORAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NYE JEAN HALLORAN bought 375 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $134.76 per share for a total of $50534.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 547.0 shares.

Keysight Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Ee Huei Sin (SVP) sold a total of 3,403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $128.00 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29002.0 shares of the KEYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Estrada Ingrid A (SVP) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $124.67 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 94,259 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) that is trading 167.48% up over the past 12 months and Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is 72.61% higher over the same period. FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) is 104.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.53% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.48.